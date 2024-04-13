VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VaporBrands International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VAPR opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. VaporBrands International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

VaporBrands International Company Profile

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

