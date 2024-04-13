Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.48.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.40. 2,594,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,043. The company has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.04 and a 200 day moving average of $232.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

