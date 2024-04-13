Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 140 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EMR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.65. 1,981,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,637. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

