Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 3,385 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTM. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in DT Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. 813,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.43%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

