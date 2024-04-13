Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 7,127 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after buying an additional 5,185,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.86. 43,034,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,130,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.