Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.47

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.47 and traded as high as $11.82. Verastem shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 75,876 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Verastem Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verastem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verastem by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verastem by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Further Reading

