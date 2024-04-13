Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Veris Residential Price Performance
Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. Veris Residential has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.
Veris Residential Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -17.07%.
Institutional Trading of Veris Residential
Veris Residential Company Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
