Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. Veris Residential has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -17.07%.

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

Veris Residential Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,176,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,528 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 36,127 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 157.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 226,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 138,128 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 22.4% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 246,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.