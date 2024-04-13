VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Update

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBNK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 11.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 115,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 34.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Trading Down 2.1 %

VBNK stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.77. VersaBank has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of VersaBank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VBNK

About VersaBank

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.