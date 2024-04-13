Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.31 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $23,341.03 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,288.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $531.49 or 0.00789878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00127289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00043520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00186302 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00041009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00115199 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,148,597 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

