Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 1.1%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.49 and last traded at $70.86. 454,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,066,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,079 shares of company stock worth $9,461,153 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.