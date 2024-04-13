Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VINP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $10.80 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $594.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

See Also

