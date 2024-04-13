Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 147.2% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of VCISY opened at $29.89 on Friday. Vinci has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9262 per share. This is an increase from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.