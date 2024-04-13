Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,158,000 after buying an additional 588,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,363,000 after buying an additional 338,024 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 199,963 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after buying an additional 809,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194,392 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

