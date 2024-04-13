Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRTS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $225.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.52. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $263.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.44.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

