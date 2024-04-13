Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $145.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Visteon Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of VC stock opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.23. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visteon by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 210,114 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Visteon by 729.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 120,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

