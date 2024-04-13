Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $188,509,747.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462,777 shares in the company, valued at $188,509,747.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vital Farms news, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,317.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,509,747.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,699,418 shares of company stock worth $193,358,927. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2,798.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

