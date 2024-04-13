Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Up 198.5% in March

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 198.5% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Vitalhub Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VHIBF opened at C$4.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.30. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$1.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.04.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

