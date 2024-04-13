Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vivid Seats by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,926,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,891 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,815,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 508.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 855,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

SEAT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,922. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

