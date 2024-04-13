Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Trading Up 2.1%

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 413,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 520,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $329.28 million, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 897,430 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,874,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 864,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.