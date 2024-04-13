Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $404.00

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 404 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 5.04 ($0.06), with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.04 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 33.95 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. Volta Finance’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

