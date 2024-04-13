Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Wabash National Price Performance

NYSE WNC opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.65%.

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $35,491,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $6,132,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 383.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 407,518 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

