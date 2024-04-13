WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 22,933 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of APi Group worth $43,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,050,000 after acquiring an additional 167,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 593,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in APi Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 201,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,683 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in APi Group by 225.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. 797,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

