WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 213,949 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.01% of Corteva worth $341,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Down 4.8 %

CTVA stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,699. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

