WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 5,117 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $26,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 137,979 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. 53,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $98.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

