WCM Investment Management LLC Has $29.59 Million Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $29,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $6,624,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $126.38. 102,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,855. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

