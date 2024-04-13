WCM Investment Management LLC Has $45.83 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1,723.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,052 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $45,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $4.66 on Friday, hitting $165.11. The stock had a trading volume of 466,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,851. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $179.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

