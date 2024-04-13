WCM Investment Management LLC Has $48.68 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,364 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Verra Mobility worth $48,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,592,000 after purchasing an additional 329,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 108,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRRM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.41. 721,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,622. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

