WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $29,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after buying an additional 909,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,536,000 after buying an additional 125,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,017,000 after acquiring an additional 233,393 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.14. 463,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $102.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.