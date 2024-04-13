WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,949,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of NU at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 647.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NU by 804.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at $129,071,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 17,482,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,258,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

