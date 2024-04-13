WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,105 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of EMCOR Group worth $25,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EME traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,132. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.97 and a 200-day moving average of $245.37. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.53.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

