WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 1.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.82% of McKesson worth $500,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.64.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MCK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,445. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.40. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $352.34 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

