WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,397 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Landstar System worth $33,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $26,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 55.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 148,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LSTR traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $178.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.43 and a 200-day moving average of $183.77.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

