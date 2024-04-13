WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 558,021 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,109,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,021 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $373,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $9.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.40. The company had a trading volume of 249,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.80. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $272.70 and a 12 month high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

