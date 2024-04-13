WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director David Pendarvis Buys 328 Shares of Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $236.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $175.79 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.27.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter worth $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

