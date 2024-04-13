Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MGPI

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other news, VP Erika Lapish purchased 500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,823. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.