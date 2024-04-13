Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.