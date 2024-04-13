Wells Fargo & Company Trims Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price to $22.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.5 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director John F. Schultz bought 8,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $174,518.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,729.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Christopher Merrywell purchased 5,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Schultz acquired 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $174,518.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,729.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 293,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 114,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Recommended Stories

