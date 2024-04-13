Wells Fargo & Company Trims Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Target Price to $15.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,405,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,974,000 after purchasing an additional 567,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,529 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

