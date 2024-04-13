Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $410.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.83.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $365.15 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

