WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the March 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,499,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DGRE opened at $25.26 on Friday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

