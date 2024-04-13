Wolfe Research Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Wolfe Research reissued their underperform rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $18.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,214,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,349,000 after buying an additional 110,805 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $773,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

