WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,600 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the March 15th total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,827.2 days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $4.35 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

