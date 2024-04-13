WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,600 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the March 15th total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,827.2 days.
OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $4.35 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.
