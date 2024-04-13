WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.62

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as low as $12.16. WVS Financial shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 13,865 shares changing hands.

WVS Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

WVS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.