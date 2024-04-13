Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $120.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 81,338 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,150,000 after purchasing an additional 351,537 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

