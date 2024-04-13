Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Short Interest Update

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 810,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yext by 311.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Yext Stock Down 0.3 %

Yext stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 524,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,183. Yext has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $101.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.20 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Yext will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

