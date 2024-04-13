YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,926 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,839,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of JMST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 322,041 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.