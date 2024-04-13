YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,926 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,839,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 322,041 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

