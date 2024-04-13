YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.62. 2,530,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,966. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.