YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.07. 8,090,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,739,369. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

