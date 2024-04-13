YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,561,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,270,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.