YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,628,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after buying an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after buying an additional 1,792,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,165,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after buying an additional 1,378,870 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,271,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,357. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

